Salina man arrested for forgery while test driving pickup

Salina Police arrested 34-year-old Gary Ingram Jr. for allegedly forging his father’s information on a loan application at a Salina car dealership.

Ingram Jr. was attempting to purchase a 2015 Toyota Tundra from Conklin Cars, 2700 S. Ninth, Saturday afternoon. Police Sgt. James Feldman said that Ingram Jr. was test driving the pickup while the dealership looked over the loan application he submitted.

According to Sgt. Feldman, Ingram’s father contacted the dealership after getting a call from his bank regarding the loan application.

Law enforcement authorities were notified, locating the pickup on the 100 block of South Ninth.

Ingram Jr. was arrested for attempted felony theft, forgery, identity theft, possession of an opiate and driving while suspended.

The pickup was valued at $31,998.