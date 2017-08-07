Robert L. Strella, 78, of Galva, Kansas, passed away at 2:06 p.m., Friday, August 4th, 2017 suddenly, at his residence.

Bob was born in Little River, Kansas on May 10, 1939, a son of Hertha Irma (Dobrinski) and Leonard G. Strella.

Bob attended Roosevelt grade school, McPherson Junior High, and graduated from McPherson High School, McPherson, Kansas in 1957. He then attended Barber school in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Through the years Bob worked for Hay and Forge in Hesston, Moridge, in Moundridge, drove forklift for John’s Manville, owned and operated Strella Upholstery and Drapery in McPherson for twelve years, was a delivery parts person for O’Reilly Auto Parts in McPherson.

Bob made many friends throughout the years frequenting places like Wendy’s, McDonald’s, Mr. R’s, and nearly every cafe and repair shop along his route for coffee and maybe a sweet treat. He enjoyed building projects and tinkering on cars and his motorcycles. Past hobbies include drag racing, poker runs, wood working, target shooting, spending time his family and spoiling his beloved dog “Lady”.

Robert L. “Bob” Strella was united in marriage to Deanna Dee Christiansen on August 23, 1962 at Trinity Lutheran Church in McPherson, Kansas. The young couple established their first home together in McPherson, Kansas. Deanna died on February 23, 2013.

He is survived by his children, Tim Strella, of Salina, Kansas, Darren Strella and his wife Amy, of Pace, Florida; Traci Parks and her husband Jim, of Cedar Park, Texas, and Kate Sears and her husband Chad, of Galva, Kansas; his sisters, Ruth Yowell and her husband Homer, of McPherson, Kansas and Marilyn Pope, of McPherson, Kansas; his 13 Grandchildren, Sam Strella, Danielle Strella, Raven Bray (Adam), Zach Strella (Grace), Nicole Strella, Derek Dinkel, Jade Dinkel, Lauren Parks, Jaxon Parks, Ethan Parks, Nick Berens, Jacob Berens and Grace Pearson; his 4 Great-granchildren, Kadence, Noah, Bailey and Connor; many nieces and nephews, other relatives and a host of friends.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Deanna Strella; a brother, Lester Strella; infant twin sisters, Janice and Jeanette Strella; brother-in-law Gerald Pope; and daughter-in-law Sherli Strella.

The memorial service will be held at the Glidden – Ediger Chapel, McPherson, Ks, at 2:00p.m., on Friday, August 11, 2017 with Reverend Tom Griffith officiating.

The final resting place will be at the McPherson Cemetery McPherson, Kansas.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Robert Strella Memorial Fund and they can be sent in care of the Glidden – Ediger Funeral Home; 222 West Euclid Street; McPherson, Kansas 67460.