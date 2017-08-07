Michael A. DeWitt, son of Russell J. DeWitt and Ilene H. (Norgard) DeWitt was born May 25, 1960 at Concordia, Kansas and passed away on August 3, 2017 at the Mount Joseph Senior Village, Concordia, Kansas at the age of 57 years, 2 months and 8 days.

Michael graduated from Scandia High School, Scandia, KS. in 1978.

He was a former member of the Sons of the American Legion, Scandia, KS.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Russell and Ilene DeWitt.

He is survived by one sister, Judy (Albert) Hudson of Clifton, KS., Nephew,

Kurt (Sara) Hudson of Healy, KS, niece, Mindy (Dan) LaFontaine of Clyde, KS, nine great nieces and nephews, one aunt, Dorothy Bohm of Salina, KS, other relatives and many friends.

Graveside services and Interment will be held 1:00 PM Friday, August 11, 2017, Poplar Grove Cemetery, rural Scandia, KS, conducted by Pastor Janai Robison-Makarov.

Memorials may be given to Family’s Choice.

The casket will remain closed.

Friends may call on Thursday, August 10, 2017 from 1 PM to 5 PM at Bachelor-Surber Funeral Home, Belleville, KS, where the family will receive friends from

1 PM to 3 PM .

Online condolences and information at www.bachelor-surber.com

Bachelor-Surber Funeral Home, Belleville, KS in charge of arrangements.