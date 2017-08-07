Marvel Jean Thompson, daughter of Lloyd Grabast and Genevieve (Hansen) Grabast was born August 10, 1941 at rural Smith Center, Kansas and passed away on August 3, 2017 at Andover, Kansas at the age of 75 years, 11 months and 23 days.

She attended High School in Superior, Nebraska and graduated from Cloud County Community College in Concordia, KS. She was united in marriage to Darrell Thompson on December 2, 1957 and to this union three children were born, Kim, Danette and Lisa.

She was a homemaker. She was a member of the Superior Nazarene Church, Superior, NE, and the Belleville Wesleyan Church, Belleville, KS.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd and Genevieve Grabast, one sister, Marie Gimeson.

She is survived by three daughters, Kim Kalkman of Loveland, Colorado, Danette (Gene) Johnson of Andover, Kansas, Lisa Peterson of Loveland, Colorado, four grandchildren, Rachel Peterson, Zack Peterson, Matt Johnson, Jake Johnson, two brothers, Don Grabast of Superior, Nebraska, Doug Grabast of Superior, Nebraska, one sister, Fern Butler of Superior, Nebraska, other relatives and many friends.

Funeral services will be held 2:30 PM, Saturday, August 12, 2017, Belleville Wesleyan Church, Belleville, KS, conducted by Pastor Mark McGregor.

Graveside service and Interment will be 4:30 PM, Saturday, August 12, 2017 at Evergreen Cemetery, Superior, Nebraska

Memorials may be given to Awana Youth Ministry of Belleville Wesleyan Church.

The casket will remain closed and there will be no visitation.

Bachelor-Surber Funeral Home, Belleville, KS. in charge of arrangements.