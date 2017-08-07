Lola Faye Nuss, 83, of Russell, Kansas, passed away Thursday, August 3, 2017 at the Russell Regional Hospital.

Lola was born January 11, 1934 in Russell. She grew up on a farm south of Gorham, Kansas, and graduated from Gorham High School.

Lola was a devoted homemaker for her family. She worked in the Medical Records department of Russell Regional Hospital for many years. She also was a cook and waitress for the Russell Elk Lodge and many local restaurants. She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church. She was a Past President of the Russell V.F.W. Ladies Auxiliary. She enjoyed reading, was an avid cat lover, crocheting and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She baby sit numerous children in Russell and was a loving nanny for two special families.

Lola’s surviving family include five children; Melbirn Nuss of Russell, Kansas; Jeffrey Nuss (Joleen) of Topeka, Kansas; Jason Nuss (Crystal) of Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Rola Funk (Stephanie Stieben) of Hutchinson, Kansas and Lori Hurst of Russell, Kansas; three brothers, LaVern Lindenmuth (Karen) of Longview, Texas, Pete Lindenmuth (Joni )of Hays, Kansas and Darwin Lindenmuth (Diane) of Woodward, Oklahoma; sister, Shirley Brown of Russell, Kansas; son-in-law Dave Funk; eleven Grandchildren Steven, Kara, Jerome, Erica, Ellen, Zach, Taylor, Alex, Caitlin, Marissa, and Austin, and seven great grandchildren, Kohle, Joseph, Colton, Jerrod, Jamie, Carver, and Rowan, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Lola was preceded in death by her parents, daughter Jolene Nuss, grandson Jerrod Nuss and sister Lois Zordel.

Celebration of Lola’s Life will be held at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, August 9, 2017 at St. John Lutheran Church. Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM to 8:00 PM, Tuesday, August 8, 2017 at Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary of Russell with the family present to greet friends from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM. A Memorial has been established with Russell Area Youth Activities Fund. Contributions and condolence may be sent to Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary, who is in charge of these arrangements.