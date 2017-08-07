Kansas man admits using his restaurant to sell drugs

WICHITA— A Kansas man pleaded guilty in federal court Monday to drug trafficking and agreed to forfeit the building where his restaurant is located as well as other assets, U.S. Attorney Tom Beall said. Two co-defendants also entered guilty pleas.

Gerald Beasley, 62, Wichita, Kan., owner of Tiara’s Place, pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.

Also on Monday, co-defendant Terry Beasley, 63, Wichita, Kan., pleaded guilty to one count of money laundering. Co-defendant Brandon Smith, 46, Wichita, Kan., pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute marijuana.

In his plea, Gerald Beasley admitted he stored cocaine and other narcotics in a residence in the 2400 block of North Piatt Street in Wichita, meeting with buyers both at the residence and the restaurant at 1339 N. Hillside. He carried a High Standard derringer handgun to protect himself during drug transactions.

In his plea agreement, Gerald Beasley agreed to forfeit his home in Andover, his restaurant, a number of real estate properties, more than $75,000 in cash and bank accounts with a value of more than $75,000, as well as other assets.

In his plea, Terry Beasley admitted he made money through the trafficking of controlled substances, illegal gambling and the illegal production and sale of false documents. He kept the proceeds hidden in a safe in a storage facility. The plea agreement calls for him to forfeit more than $67,000 in cash that was seized from him.

In Smith’s plea, he admitted he conspired to distribute marijuana. Investigators recorded calls in which he ordered drugs from Gerald Beasley.

Sentencing is set for Gerald Beasley on Oct. 30, for Terry Beasley on Nov. 6 and for Smith on Nov. 13. Both parties have agreed to recommend Gerald Beasley be sentenced to 108 months in federal prison and Terry Beasley be sentenced to a year and a day. Smith faces a sentence of up to 10 years and a fine up to $250,000.