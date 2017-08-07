Kansas gas prices up 5 cents this week to $2.22/gallon

Aug. 7, 2017 – Gas prices across Kansas continue their steady increase this summer, jumping 5 cents from a week ago to $2.22/gallon, according to AAA Kansas. This comes a week after a 6-cent statewide increase. This week’s Kansas cities with the state’s gas price extremes are at far opposite corners at the state. HIGH: St. Francis (Cheyenne County, far Northwest Kansas) – $2.49 LOW: Columbus (Cherokee County, far Southeast Kansas) – $2.03 Of the 10 regularly reported Kansas cities (see chart below), all experienced price increases in the past week, AAA Kansas notes. Kansas City, Kan. and Lawrence led the way with 10-cent increases, while Manhattan, Salina and Topeka each rose only one cent from last week. At 13 cents less than the national average, Kansas gas prices are still 12th lowest in the country, said AAA Kansas spokesman Shawn Steward. “Strong gasoline demand across the country is continuing to push prices higher at the pump, a trend that we don’t see letting up through the end of summer,” said Steward. “Kansas is still in a good position, though, with relatively affordable gas prices, compared to the national average.” National Perspective $2.35/gallon, which is three cents more than last week, nine cents more than one month ago, and 23 cents more than at the same time last year. The latest Energy Information Administration (EIA) report shows gasoline demand reached a new weekly record of 9.842 million b/d. The 2017 demand average over the past four-weeks is about one percent ahead of the same four-week period last year. With summer demand running full steam ahead, drivers can expect prices to continue rising. More information on national oil market dynamics, including crude oil prices, supply and demand can be found at Today’s national average price for regular unleaded gasoline is/gallon, which is three cents more than last week, nine cents more than one month ago, and 23 cents more than at the same time last year. The latest Energy Information Administration (EIA) report shows gasoline demand reached a new weekly record of 9.842 million b/d. The 2017 demand average over the past four-weeks is about one percent ahead of the same four-week period last year. With summer demand running full steam ahead, drivers can expect prices to continue rising. More information on national oil market dynamics, including crude oil prices, supply and demand can be found at http://gasprices.aaa.com/pump- prices-climb-gasoline-demand- hits-weekly-record/ Gas Price Trends in Select Kansas Cities Sources: http://aaa.opisnet.com/index. aspx and http://gasprices.aaa.com/ Today Last Week Last Month Last Year Change Over Last Year National $2.35 $2.32 $2.26 $2.12 11% Kansas $2.22 $2.17 $2.10 $2.01 10% Emporia $2.16 $2.12 $2.03 $2.00 8% Garden City $2.21 $2.15 $2.02 $1.99 11% Hays $2.21 $2.16 $2.12 $2.00 11% KCK $2.32 2.22 $2.18 $2.11 10% Lawrence $2.36 $2.26 $2.21 $2.11 12% Manhattan $2.19 $2.18 $2.16 $2.02 8% Pittsburg $2.11 $2.07 $1.99 $1.90 11% Salina $2.19 $2.18 $2.10 $1.96 12% Topeka $2.17 $2.16 $2.09 $1.89 15% Wichita $2.22 $2.16 $2.06 $1.99 12% Bordering states and rank in lowest gas prices around the country State Current Avg. Rank Today Last Week Oklahoma $2.13 5 7 Missouri $2.17 9 5 Kansas $2.22 12 12 Colorado $2.33 27 24 Nebraska $2.32 25 18 AAA Mobile App Motorists can find current gas prices along their route with the free AAA Mobile app for iPhone, iPad and Android. The app can also be used to map a route, find discounts, book a hotel and access AAA roadside assistance. Learn more at AAA.com/mobile