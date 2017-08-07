The Salina Post

Kansas couple killed in crash 1 day after their wedding

Austin and Rebekah- photo GoFundMe

CLEARWATER, Kan. (AP) — A weekend accident in Kansas has claimed the life of a husband and wife, just one day after their marriage.

The accident happened around 6:30 p.m. Saturday near Clearwater. The driver of a truck, Austin Wesson, was pronounced dead at the scene. His 19-year-old wife, Rebekah Bouma, died about 12:30 a.m. Monday at a hospital.

Bouma and Wesson married on Friday.  Friends established an online fund to assist the survivors.

Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Lin Dehning says the cause of the accident is under investigation.

