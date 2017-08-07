Cute 2 Bedroom Home – 851 S 5th

Cute 2 Bedroom Home Conveniently Located in central Salina in Huesner School District. Features Covered Front Porch, Hardwood Floors in Living/Dining & Bedrooms, Durable Tile in Kitchen & Bath. Lifetime Warranty on Windows. Ceiling Fans, plus Insulation in both walls & ceiling, saving money year round. Lots of Room Downstairs for Storage or Extra Bedroom. Backyard is Privacy Fenced and includes Covered Patio. Updated and Loaded with Potential! Call for your showing today!

RE/MAX Advantage Realtors®, Inc.