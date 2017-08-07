The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

Below normal temps with the potential for rain

by 2 Comments


Temperatures will remain below normal to start this week. Showers and thunderstorms will be possible late today along the I-70 corridor. Showers and thunderstorms will also be possible Tuesday afternoon as well as Wednesday.

Commenting Disclaimer

  • Be respectful.
  • Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
  • Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
  • Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole
    • purpose of angering others will be removed.

Comments

    • Yup, they’ll forecast yesterday’s weather right down to the degree and still be right 50% of the time.

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *