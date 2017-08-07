Below normal temps with the potential for rain

Temperatures will remain below normal to start this week. Showers and thunderstorms will be possible late today along the I-70 corridor. Showers and thunderstorms will also be possible Tuesday afternoon as well as Wednesday.
Comments
ThereYaGo says
Always On Storm Team Post: Bringing you everything you need to know about today’s weather!!
Stan Smith says
Yup, they’ll forecast yesterday’s weather right down to the degree and still be right 50% of the time.