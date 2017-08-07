Barbara R. (Horvath) Buchanan, daughter of Edward Klima and Hazel L. (Hartman) Horvath was born September 24, 1945 at Benkelman, Nebraska and passed away on August 4, 2017 at Wichita, Kansas at the age of 71 years, 10 months and 10 days.

Barbara lived near Bird City, Kansas on a farm till 1956 then moved to St. Francis, Kansas, in 1959 they moved to Belleville, Kansas. She graduated from Belleville High School in 1963. She was united in marriage to Donald L. Buchanan on January 19, 1983 at Round Rock, Texas. They then moved to Manhattan, KS. In 1989 they moved to Belleville, KS where she spent the rest of her life.

Barbara was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, Belleville, KS. Through out her life she worked at Kravemore 36, Tellabs, Round Rock, TX, M-C Industries, Precision Dynamics and Republic County Highway and Road department as a bus driver.

She bartended at the Hilltop, Eagles, Rock Island Lounge, American Legion in Scandia, KS. She loved being around people. Once asked what her favorite job was she said, Precision Dynamics working for Fred Berghaus, but it didn’t last long enough. In 2005 she retired and enjoyed her time at home with her husband and family and friends. Her hobbies were playing on the computer, crocheting and doing what she could for and with family and friends. Everyone’s saying of her was “Heart of Gold and mind of putty” because she was always doing things for everyone she could without thinking.

She was preceded in death by her step father, Edward Klima, mother, Hazel Horvath, husband, Don L. Buchanan, two sisters, Loretta Glenn, Mary Ann Muth , brother in law, James Muth.

Barbara will be greatly missed, but forever remembered by her sister, Linda Horvath of Lawrence, KS, niece, Melody Muth of Belleville, KS, fiancé, Harold Hanson of Scandia, KS, sister in law, Ronda Davis of Edmond, OK, brother in law, Ed (Cheryl) Glenn of Belleville, KS., sister in law, Paula Buchanan of Dodge City, KS, great nieces, Ariel of Belleville, KS, great niece April (Todd) Ludacka of Belleville, KS, great great nieces and nephews, Harley, Halen, Kamdyn, niece, Heather (Brian) McFeely of Overland Park, KS, nephew, James Glenn of Kansas City MO, , niece, Rachel Glenn of Kansas City, Mo, nephew, Marc (Alisa) Davis of San Antonio, TX, niece, Cheryl Tallent of Wichita, KS, other relatives and many friends.

Cremation was chosen.

Memorial services will be held Two PM, Monday, August 14, 2017, Bachelor-Surber Memorial Chapel, Belleville, KS, conducted by, Pastor Sandra Jellison-Knock.

Private family Inurnment will be in Fairview Cemetery, Atwood, KS at a later date.

Memorials may be given to Family Choice.

Friends may call to sign the register book on Sunday, August 13, 2017 from 1 PM to 5 PM at Bachelor-Surber Funeral Home, Belleville, KS.

Online condolences and information at www.bachelor-surber.com

Bachelor-Surber Funeral Home, Belleville, KS in charge of arrangements