Marilyn G. Rinas, 89, passed away Saturday, August 5th, in Salina. She was born June 16, 1928 in Fargo, North Dakota, the daughter of Merrill S. and Verne Isabelle (Thompson) Moore. Growing up in Fargo, Marilyn attended local schools, graduated from Fargo High School and attended North Dakota State University. She was married to Arno E. Rinas in 1947, later divorcing in 1980. Marilyn lived in Abilene for thirty five years before returning to Salina in 2016. She had been employed as a LPN at Asbury Hospital in Salina and Memorial Hospital in Salina. Marilyn enjoyed arts and crafts, reading, gardening and was an accomplished seamstress. She was preceded in death by: parents; son, Mark and longtime companion and good friend, Virgil Hern. Marilyn is survived by: five daughters, Becky (Hugh) Hyberger of Salina; Carrie Magill of Topeka; Suzie (J. Scott) Bertram of Lake Quivira; Heidi (Eduardo) Contreras of Tulsa, Oklahoma and Polly (Joe) Janos of Charlotte, North Carolina; eleven grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; brother, Richard V. Moore of Cottonwood, Arizona and two nieces.

The family has chosen cremation. A memorial service arrangements are pending from the Danner Funeral Home. The family suggests memorial contributions in her name be made to the Salina Presbyterian Manor, 2601 E. Crawford, Salina, Kansas 67401 or they may be left at the church the day of the service or left at or sent in care of the Danner Funeral Home.

