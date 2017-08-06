Lorraine (Bell) Ross, 96, of Santa Rosa, Calif., passed away very peacefully July 31, 2017. She was born in Ada, Kan., Sept. 19, 1920. She lived her early years with husband, Lee Ross, in Salina before taking the family and moving to Santa Rosa in 1955.

She is survived by: her daughter, Mildred Teixeira; sisters-in-law, Janet Bell and JoAnn Bell; 10 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

She was preceded by: her parents; husband; daughter, Ellen Malugani; son, Mike Ross; sisters, Louise Heath, Pat Heath, Beradine Berry; and brothers, Bill, Scotty, and Jim Bell.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, at Greenville Cemetery, Niles, Kan.

Memorials may be made to the American Stroke Association, in care of Ryan Mortuary, Salina, Kan.