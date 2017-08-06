Kan. man injured crawling through window to escape fire

RENO COUNTY– Fire crews are working to determine the cause of a Saturday morning fire at a home in Hutchinson.

Just before 6a.m., the Hutchinson Fire Department responded to 715 East 5th for a report of a structure fire, according to a media release.

On arrival, crews located a man with multiple lacerations that he sustained after escaping the fire by breaking out a bedroom window and crawling out of the structure. Reno County EMS responded to provided additional aid to the victim.

Additional fire crews then located and contained the fire to the room of origin. Significant heat and smoke damage were sustained to the rest of this single-story home.

Initial crews reported that there were no working smoke detectors in the residence. Battalion Chief Rex Albright states that “yet this is an all too frequent occurrence in a home with no smoke alarms” With today’s home furnishings being produced with plastics and synthetics, fires burn hotter and faster than previous years. In fact, reports show that you only have 3 minutes to escape a fire after your smoke alarm sounds.

Hutchinson Fire was assisted at the scene by Hutchinson Police Department, Reno County EMS, Kansas Gas and Westar Energy.