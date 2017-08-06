Crawford and Roach open to traffic

Having completed the reconstruction of the Crawford and Roach intersection, on Monday, August 7, Vogts-Parga Construction of Newton will open the intersection to traffic.

The project included removal of the top five inches of the asphalt surface and replacement with concrete, which is more resistant to the permanent depressions/deformations that occur where vehicles routinely start and stop.

The free flowing traffic on Crawford may be short-lived. Crawford from 2nd to Briarcliff is scheduled for resurfacing this summer, and the portion adjacent to Central High School is scheduled for the week of August 7 to 11, prior to the beginning of Central High School’s 2017-2018 school year on August 14.

The $113,000 project is part of the City’s $4.7 million road maintenance capital improvement program.