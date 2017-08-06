For over 25 years, Beth Miller has made weekly trips to the Salina Presbyterian Manor to volunteer her time. Beth makes these weekly trips to the Manor to give residents manicures and assist with the planning of their annual fundraisers. Beth Miller is the BANK VI Hero of the Week.

Salina has always been a big part of Beth’s life. She grew up in the small community of Roxbury, where she met her husband Ken in grade school. “She passed me a love letter once in the fourth grade,” Ken added.

The two would make trips to Salina to catch a movie or go out to eat.

After obtaining his degree from the College of Emporia, Ken took a job at Salina High School as a teacher and a coach. Beth and Ken have called Salina home ever since.

Beth took a job as a bookkeeper when the Manor first opened. She worked as a bookkeeper for several years before taking a different job. Approximately 25 years ago, Beth was confronted by the Manor’s activities director. The activities director asked Beth if she would like to spend some time with the residents and do manicures.

Beth said she didn’t really have training but offered her time anyway.

Every Wednesday Beth and a couple volunteers head down to the Manor, still giving manicures. They see around a dozen men and women a week.

“They are so neat and it is something that really gives me joy,” Beth said. “They like having their hands touched and rubbed.”

The Miller’s volunteer work didn’t stop with the elderly. They have been out of the game for four or five years, but Beth and Ken also volunteered at Camp Hope for almost 20 years. Camp Hope is a non-profit summer camp for children and adolescents with Cancer.

“They all treat each other like family,” Beth said. “It is not a sad affair like some think. These kids have a great time and we always left the camp on a high.”

Beth and Ken have three kids of their own and five grandchildren. Ken said they don’t all get together as often anymore but all the grandkids were able to come to Salina for this year’s River Festival.

Ken and Beth will celebrate their 59th anniversary this week.