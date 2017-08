ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — The Arkansas City Police Department is investigating the death of a pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle.

Police have not released the name of the 77-year-old woman who died in the accident Friday evening.

Police say she was walking in the road when she was struck by a car driven by a 21-year-old woman.

Neither alcohol nor drugs are thought to have played a role in the accident.