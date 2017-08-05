Marjorie F. “Marge” Olson,98, of Lindsborg passed away Friday, August 4, 2017 at Lindsborg Community Hospital. Marjorie was born August 28, 1918 in McPherson, KS to the late Henry and Matilda (Larson) Nordling.

Marge was a member of Messiah Lutheran Church in Lindsborg. She was a homemaker.

Marge was the widow of Leland E.Olson. They were married August 13, 1955 in McPherson.

Survivors include her daughters: Susan (Don) Nelson of Paola, KS, Janis (Ernie) Oriente of Sarasota, FL, and Nancy Krehbiel of McPherson, KS; son: Andrew L.Olson of Topeka, KS; grandchildren: Rennae (Brian) Schroeder of Clearwater, KS; Seth Riedel of Lindsborg, KS; Emily (Dustin) Brinkman of Hoyt, KS; Kiley Nelson of Wichita, KS; Molly (Dane) Lickteig of Prairie Village, KS; and Reece (Sara) Nelson of Topeka, KS; as well as great grandchildren: Jillian, Aidan, Aaron, Jenna, Abby, Alex, Charlie, Hazel, Emma, and Cecilia.

Marge is preceded in death by her parents, husband, son: Steven Olson, brother: Kenneth Nordling; sisters: Neoma Kingsley and Millicent Nordling; and son-in-law: Steve Krehbiel.