Two charged after police find drugs, cash in their Kansas motel room

RENO COUNTY — A Kansas man and woman were formally charged Thursday with possession of heroin, two different prescription drugs with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.

On July 26, Police arrested Charles J. Davis III, 22 and Tara Moeller, 26, both of Hutchinson, after a local motel operator reported possible damage to one of the rooms while others motel guests complained of the smell of marijuana.

Police say they reportedly found the drugs and drug paraphernalia as well as a substantial amount of cash in the room after Davis

gave written permission to search to conduct a search. Both are free on bond and are due back in court on August 9.