Quick-change artist leaves Salina Walmart with cash

Salina Police are investigating a quick-change artist who stole $1,000 from Walmart Wednesday evening.
Police Capt. Paul Forrester said that two male suspects approached a 17-year-old Walmart cashier at around 6 p.m. Wednesday, buying a roll of clear tape with a $100 bill. When the cashier gave the man his change, he asked to exchange the bills.
Authorities believe the second suspect posed as a lookout during the encounter.
When the transaction was over, the cashier had given the suspect $1,000. Capt. Forrester said the missing cash was not discovered until the end of the cashier’s shift.
Authorities are currently reviewing surveillance video.
The case is still under investigation.
Comments
Boosker Jones says
Retail companies need to make a new policy that if someone tries to get different bills after their change was already given, a manager needs to be called over to assist with the transaction. That or better training on paying attention to detail.
I vote for Jerseyboy to be in charge of this!!!
John Zefer says
Explain this: How much money is in the cash drawer? How can you miss $1000 from your cash drawer
That cashier could not be able to make change. What kind of supervisor would not get concerned when this cashier asks for more money. Was not found till end of shift. Makes no sense
Shaking my head says
I am amazed that this is still happening at the Salina Walmart after all the money they have already lost. I agree, better training at least. And everyone needs to know how to count money back CORRECTLY!
Salina says
How do you give 1000 change on a 100????? I agree, why did they have 1000 in drawer in the first place? Seems shady to me……..
Bigmyk says
Went right into their pocket.