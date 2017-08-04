Quick-change artist leaves Salina Walmart with cash

Salina Police are investigating a quick-change artist who stole $1,000 from Walmart Wednesday evening.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester said that two male suspects approached a 17-year-old Walmart cashier at around 6 p.m. Wednesday, buying a roll of clear tape with a $100 bill. When the cashier gave the man his change, he asked to exchange the bills.

Authorities believe the second suspect posed as a lookout during the encounter.

When the transaction was over, the cashier had given the suspect $1,000. Capt. Forrester said the missing cash was not discovered until the end of the cashier’s shift.

Authorities are currently reviewing surveillance video.

The case is still under investigation.