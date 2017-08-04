Martha Bertha Peschka, 89, of Salina, Kansas, passed away Thursday, August 3rd, 2017.

Martha was born in Ransom, Kansas on February 9, 1928, a daughter of the late Theresia (Weber) and Joseph Flax.

She worked in food service for USD 305 and volunteered many hours at the Salina Food Bank. She and her husband received the JCPenney Volunteer of the Year for the Bread Ministry.

Martha was a member of RSVP and St. Mary’s Catholic Church Salina, Kansas.

On March 27, 1950, Martha married Francis J Peschka in Great Bend, Kansas, while living in Great Bend she was a house painter. Martha and Francis adopted two daughters and took in many foster children. Francis preceded her in death on September 23, 1998.

Survivors include two daughters, Loretta Brittain (Leon), of Great Bend, Kansas, Cheryl Gulickson, of Great Bend, Kansas; sisters, Sr. Doris Marie Flax, of Ellis, Kansas, Catherine O’Hare, of Hometown, Illinois; grandchildren, Adrian Brittain, of Canon City, Colorado, Austin Brittain (Yuki), of Sasebo, Japan, Sarah Gulickson, of Tucson, Arizona and great grandchildren, Gage Gulickson, of Tucson, Arizona, and Trinity and Amanda Brittain of Sasebo, Japan.

Martha is preceded in death by her husband, Francis Peschka; sister, Mary Prather; brothers, Joseph, Albert, Francis, George, John, Paul, and Leonard Flax.

Visitation will be held Monday, August 7 from 9:00 am – 8:00 pm at Carlson-Geisendorf Funeral Home, Salina with family present from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Salina, Kansas, at 10:00 am on Tuesday, August 8th, with Fr. Luke Thielen officiating.

Graveside Services will be held at 3:00 pm, Tuesday, August 8, at Great Bend Cemetery Great Bend, Kansas.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 230 E. Cloud, Salina, Kansas 67401.