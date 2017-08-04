James Arthur Gustafson, 90, of Lindsborg died Thursday, August 3, 2017 at Salina Regional Health Center. James was born February 21, 1927 in Smolan, KS to the late John and Effie (Anderson) Gustafson. He gratefully resided most of his adult life in Smolan.

James served in the Army during World War II. He worked from early life with engines, motors and apprenticed as a machinist. In the Army he served with the 3461st Ordnance Medium Automotive Maintenance Company and worked after as a diesel engine mechanic.

On July 22, 1960, James married Eleanor (Clark) in McPherson, Kansas.

Survivors include his daughters: Jeanette M Zamrzla of Lindsborg, KS, and Rhonda M Holub of Marion, KS; sister: Audrey Beemer of AZ; as well as 3 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren; nephews and nieces.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Eleanor; brother, John Harris Gustafson and grandson, Brett Zamrzla.

Visitation will be at Christians Funeral Home from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday, August 6, 2017.

Funeral services will be held 10:00 am on Monday, August 7 at Christians Funeral Home, 103 N. Washington, Lindsborg, KS with Pastor Ethan Feistner officiating. Burial will be in the Kansas Veterans Cemetery, at WaKeeney at 2:00 pm.

Memorials may be made to Lindsborg Senior Center. Memorials may be sent in care of Christians Funeral Home, 103 N. Washington, Lindsborg, KS 67456.