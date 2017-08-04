The Salina Post

Isolatede afternoon severe thunderstorms possible Saturday

Saturday afternoon will have the potential for isolated severe thunderstorms along and east of I-135. By the evening, the threat will shift from severe weather to possible flooding as scattered showers and embedded thunderstorms are expected through the night along an east of I-35. Some localized flooding is possible during the night.

