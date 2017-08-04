Gregory D. Stoudt, passed away in his home in Blue Rapids, KS on August 3, 2017 and, as always, his wife Cindy was by his side. Greg started life a mere 56 years ago on February 11, 1961. Born to Carole Jean Newman Stoudt and Dallas Lewis Stoudt at the US Army hospital in Neubrucke, Germany, Greg would travel halfway around the world and live 19 years before he met the girl he would love for the rest of his life.

In the meantime, Greg grew up in Blue Rapids KS and attended school in the Valley Heights school district where he graduated in 1979. Growing up in this small town, he developed a love of hunting and fishing, and like all loves of Greg’s, this remained a love of his all his life.

Greg started working at Georgia Pacific right out of high school and worked there for 35 years. In the beginning of his career, he had a couple of years where he didn’t work at GP due to layoffs. He had a few jobs during this time, and one of these was maintenance of way at the railroad. Although the pay was good, Greg and Cindy didn’t like to be apart, so he quit that job. Greg was hired back at GP and was a valued and hard worker for the company. He will be missed.

Greg was handpicked by Cindy’s mom, the late Barbara Cramer, as the perfect man for her daughter. That might explain why he was always Barb’s favorite. On December 23, 1979, Cindy, on winter break from Washburn University, met Greg for the first time. Even though Cindy didn’t like red hair, she instantly fell for the hardworking, funny and kind red-headed man. Luckily for her, Greg fell for her too and they were joined in marriage six months later on June 23, 1980. Joined is indeed an accurate word for the marriage and love these two shared. It was a rare thing to find them apart if they weren’t at work. That is, if he wasn’t outside trimming his lawn with a pair of scissors.

Greg was as proud of his children and grandchildren as he was his lawn. An active and loving father to his daughter Jamie and his son Josh, Greg put the needs of his family first and if there was something they wanted, he did what he could to make sure they had it. Greg and Jamie enjoyed fishing together when she was younger, and he was protective of his little girl. Even though there were times when Jamie might have wished he would let her walk home alone from a friend’s house, instead of following her home at a distance. Greg passed on his love of hunting, fishing and a well-manicured lawn to his son Josh. From the time Josh was 9, Greg & he never missed opening day of hunting season.

Seven girls have been lucky to call him grandpa or Papa G. His face would light up when they came in the room and they would always run to him for hugs and to play. Greg made it a point to go to school to eat lunch with each of his granddaughters and loved to push them on the swings.

Greg was preceded in death by his younger brother Mike just one year ago, and his mother-in-law Barbara Cramer. Greg leaves behind his loving wife of 37 years, Cynthia Dawn Stoudt, of the home, his daughter Jamie Lee (Randy) Wachsnicht of Green, his son Joshua Aaron (Nicole) Stoudt of Waterville and 7 granddaughters who were the light of his life. He is also survived by his parents, Dallas and Carole Stoudt of Manhattan, his sisters Cheryl Stoudt of Blue Rapids, Julie Stoudt of Blue Rapids and Kristy Stoudt of Waterville, a host of lifelong friends, and his faithful hunting dog Sam.

He is remembered with love by father-in-law Don Cramer, sisters and brothers-in-law, David (Mary) Cramer, Cathy (Kent) Johnson, Amy (Dave) Taphorn, LouJuana Stryker, Annie (Michael) Johnson, Gerry Cramer, and Marion Cramer; nieces and nephews, Christopher Cramer, Robin (Jamie) Genschorck, Jeremy (Maisie) Anderson, Tisha (Sean) Teasley, Ashley (Gary) Carnes, Adrian (Cassandra) Stryker, Garrett Stryker, Morgan Stryker, Gabe Walsh, Justine (Derek) DeBoer, Mason Walsh, Maddie Walsh, Naomi Cramer, Abigail Cramer, Megan Hardy, Tyler Woodyard, Traci Woodyard, Mandy Woodyard, Colt Cooper , Kendra Stoudt, Cachet Link, and Nicholas Carnes.

Viewing for Greg is from noon to 8:00 pm, Monday, with visitation between 6:00 and 8:00 pm, at Terry-Christie Funeral Home in Waterville.

We will gather to remember Greg at the Grade School Gymnasium in Blue Rapids on Tuesday, August 8, 2017 at 2 pm. Burial will be at Prospect Hill Cemetery north of Blue Rapids. Refreshments will be shared, along with stories of Greg’s life, at the Blue Rapids Community Center following the cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to USD 498, to be used for playground equipment at the Blue Rapids Grade School where Greg loved to go to push his granddaughters on the swings. Memorials may be sent in care of Terry-Christie Funeral Home at PO Box 61, Waterville, Kansas 66548.