Enrique Dean Lichtenberger, 3 months died August 1, 2017 in Concordia, KS. He was born on April 13, 2017 in Salina, KS, the son of Javier Lichtenberger and Tarin Hawkins. Enrique was preceded in death by Great-grandparents: Juan Gonzalez, Judy Morgison and George Newell

Survivors:

Parents: Tarin Hawkins and Javier Lichtenberger, Concordia, KS

Sister: Aubree Hawkins

Sister: Jayde Lichtenberger

Grandfather: Troy Morgison, Clay Center, KS

Grandmother: Dawn Hawkins, Clay Center, KS

Grandmother: Patricia Lichtenberger, Jacksonville, FL

Grandparents: Nicholas and Crystal Lichtenberger, Jacksonville, FL

Grandfather: Troy Hawkins, Great Falls, MT

Great-grandparents: David and wife Diana Puente, Kileen, TX

Great-grandmother: Martina Jimenez, Rivera, TX

Great-grandmother: June Aldrich, Clarksville, TN

Great-grandfather: Gary Morgison, Clay Center, KS

Great-grandparents: Keith and Judy Hawkins, Cascade, MT

Numerous aunts, uncles and cousins

Funeral Services: Monday, August 7, 2017 at 10:30 at the Neill-Schwensen-Rook Funeral Home in Clay Center, KS

Minister: Pastor Paul Tessaro

Burial: Greenwood Cemetery, Clay Center, Kansas

Visitation: Sunday, August 6, 2017from 2-5 PM atNeill-Schwensen-Rook Funeral Home

Memorials: Enrique Lichtenberger Memorial Fund c/o the funeral home