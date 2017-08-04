Educational demonstration encourages prescribed burning

For some city dwellers, prescribed burning can be a nuisance. But for many in the rural community, prescribed burning is essential to both the plants and animals they grow.

To help those who utilize prescribed burning better understand the process and look over the latest research, the Rolling Hills Zoo held a burning demonstration yesterday morning.

A zoo spokesperson said that they felt a need to put on the educational demonstration in the wake of the massive wildfires that swept through Kansas last spring. Over 50 people attended the event hosted by John Weir, a researcher from Oklahoma State University who specializes in prescribed burning.

Most of the controlled burning in Kansas is done during the spring. According to Weir, many landowners should consider burning more during the summer months; what he described as the growing season.

Burning during the growing season can have several benefits.

Many people don’t consider burning in July and August because they believe it is too hot and dry, but Weir said that it can actually be safer to burn during those months.

With a higher average humidity and lusher grass, summer fires tend to be slower and smaller. This reduces the risk of the burn getting out of control or throwing off embers that could potentially create unwanted fires.

Weir said that the smaller flames are just as effective because they burn longer in a particular area. This allows them to clear unwanted undergrowth and woody plants, just like a large fire.

Removing the dead plant material and woody plants allows the grass to grow back lusher. It also reduces the risk of large scale, uncontrollable wildfires.

The demonstration ended with the burning of a field at the Rolling Hills Zoo.