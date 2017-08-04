Crimestoppers; vehicle windows broken, items stolen

8-4 Crimestoppers
On Wednesday, July 26, 2017, at about 4:15 p.m., a subject parked their 2012 White Ford Edge in the parking of the YMCA, 570 YMCA Drive. A short time later a dark colored SUV, similar to a Nissan Rogue, pulled next to the Ford Edge after the owner went into the YMCA. A subject then broke out the right rear passenger window of the Edge and removed a purse from the vehicle.
The contents of the purse included various financial cards, cash, checks, and prescription sunglasses. Total loss was valued at $1273.
On Wednesday, July 26, 2017, at about 4:56 p.m., a dark colored SUV similar to the vehicle observed at the YMCA pulled into the parking lot of Planet Fitness, 2012 S. Ohio. The SUV parked next to a gray 2013 Dodge Journey. The passenger of the SUV exited and broke the rear driver’s side window and removed a purse.
The purse contained Starkey brand hearing aids and a Samsung cell phone. Total loss was valued at $5330.
On Friday, July 28, 2017, a debit card and a check stolen from the white Ford Edge were used in Leawood, Kansas.
If you have any information concerning who attempted to commit this crime, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000 and you are not required to give your name.
Comments
Stan Smith says
How many times do people have to be told to HIDE their stuff?? Another crime of opportunity.
Jerseyboy says
I know one thing as long as he keeps buckled up they will never catch him here in Salina .
Boosker Jones says
Go get em’ Jerseyboy!!!!!!!!