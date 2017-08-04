Crimestoppers; vehicle windows broken, items stolen

8-4 Crimestoppers

On Wednesday, July 26, 2017, at about 4:15 p.m., a subject parked their 2012 White Ford Edge in the parking of the YMCA, 570 YMCA Drive. A short time later a dark colored SUV, similar to a Nissan Rogue, pulled next to the Ford Edge after the owner went into the YMCA. A subject then broke out the right rear passenger window of the Edge and removed a purse from the vehicle.

The contents of the purse included various financial cards, cash, checks, and prescription sunglasses. Total loss was valued at $1273.

On Wednesday, July 26, 2017, at about 4:56 p.m., a dark colored SUV similar to the vehicle observed at the YMCA pulled into the parking lot of Planet Fitness, 2012 S. Ohio. The SUV parked next to a gray 2013 Dodge Journey. The passenger of the SUV exited and broke the rear driver’s side window and removed a purse.

The purse contained Starkey brand hearing aids and a Samsung cell phone. Total loss was valued at $5330.

On Friday, July 28, 2017, a debit card and a check stolen from the white Ford Edge were used in Leawood, Kansas.

If you have any information concerning who attempted to commit this crime, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000 and you are not required to give your name.