Company vehicle vandalized

A 46-year-old Dollar General regional manager contacted authorities after discovering that her company vehicle had been keyed.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester said that on July 28, the victim parked the black 2015 Chevy Malibu at the Dollar General, located on the 600 block of South Broadway. She returned to the location on August 3, discovering that an unknown suspect had scratched the vehicle and left a derogatory note on the windshield.

The vehicle is owned by Dolgencorp LLC. The total damage was estimated at $2,000