Closure of Burma Road from Salemsborg Road to Falun Road

Burma Road from Salemsborg Road to Falun Road will be closed Monday (August 7th) morning to permit a Saline County Road and Bridge Department crew to begin replacement of an existing deteriorated cross road culvert pipe with a new corrugated metal pipe culvert. The construction site is located on Burma Road, on the immediate north side of the Burma Road/Falun Road intersection. Work is expected to be completed by the end of Thursday, August 10th.

Owners of land along Burma Road between Salemsborg Road and Falun Road will still be permitted to access their properties but only from the Salemsborg Road side (that is, the north side) of the work zone.