Charlotte Ann Hall, 70, of Salina, passed away August 1, 2017. She was born February 22, 1947 in Bernice, Louisiana to Fred and Lillian (Beaver) Briggs.

She worked for USD 305 as a cafeteria employee.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors include her children, Shawn Hall of Topeka. KS, David Taylor of Scottsbluff, NE and Angela Roberts of Kansas City. KS; sister, Betty Theus of Salina; brothers, Billy Kimble of Larned,KS and Richard Kimble Great Bend, KS; 8 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 2-7pm, Monday, August 7th, with family receiving guests from 5-7pm at Roselawn Heights Memorial Chapel, 1920 East Crawford, Salina.

Funeral services will be held at 11am, Tuesday, August 8th at the chapel.

Memorials may be made to the family in care of Roselawn Mortuary, PO Box 2322, Salina, 67402.