The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

10 people sickened by package at Kansas City IRS building

by 1 Comment

First responders on the scene at the IRS Building in Kansas City- photo courtesy KCTV

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A fire official says about 10 people were sickened by a suspicious package in the mailroom of a sprawling IRS building in downtown Kansas City, Missouri.

Kansas City Fire Department spokesman James Garrett says 10 people complained of feeling ill, including vomiting and sweating, after the package arrived at the building Friday. He says two people were taken to a hospital.

St. Luke’s Hospital spokeswoman Laurel Gifford says those victims are in good condition.

Garrett says the Fire Department was checking for gasses and fumes but hasn’t determined the package’s contents. He says the package was isolated from the public.

The building was not evacuated and has returned to business.

Garrett says the investigation has been turned over to the IRS and other federal authorities.

Commenting Disclaimer

  • Be respectful.
  • Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
  • Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
  • Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole
    • purpose of angering others will be removed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *