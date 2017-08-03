The Salina Post

Salina man arrested for damaging home early Thursday

A 27-year-old Salina man is booked into the Saline County Jail on charges of felony damage to property and resisting arrest. Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester said Officers were sent to an east Salina home about 2:45 am on the report of a disturbance.

Forrester said Derek White who appeared to be under the influence of narcotics, and acting paranoid, had damaged the walls, ceiling, ceiling fan and a car parked in the garage of the home of his mother Tammy White, and Sharon Forgue.

When officers began to take White into custody, he resisted.

Damage to the home and car is estimated at $1,200.

