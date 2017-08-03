Rudolph Camarena, 92, of Salina, passed away in his home with his family by his side Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017. Rudy was born Nov. 15, 1924 in Salina, to Aurelio and Maria (Guillen) Camarena. He married Mary Flores Dec. 7, 1947. They were married for 62 years before she passed away.

Rudy joined the United States Army July 8, 1943. He was assigned to the Engineering Special Brigade and served in World War II from 1943-1945. On June 6, 1944 Rudy was in the third wave of the D-Day invasion on Omaha Beach. Rudy retired in 1985 from the Union Pacific Railroad after 42 years of service.

Survivors include: his children, Linda Schumacher (Mike) of Olathe, Greg Camarena of Larned, Bob Camarena (Mary Kay) of Overland Park, Patty Bishop of New Cambria, Cathy Hadorn (David) of Salina, and Maria Looney (Jeff) of Salina; sister, Jessie Garibay of Manhattan; 12 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by: his parents; wife, Mary; nine siblings; grandson, Christopher R. Camarena, son of Bob and Mary Kay Camarena; and daughter-in-law, Joy L. Camarena.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, at Ryan Mortuary, Salina, with Vigil at 7.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 7, at St. Mary Queen of the Universe Catholic Church with Fr. Kevin Weber as celebrant. Interment will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery with Fort Riley and VFW Post #1432 honor guard.

Memorials may be made to: Presbyterian Manor Employee Fund, in care of Ryan Mortuary, 137 North Eighth Street, Salina, KS 67401.