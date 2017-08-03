Round baler destroyed by fire Wednesday afternoon

Overheated bearings in a round baler are believed to be the reason for a fire Wednesday afternoon north of Salina that destroyed the baler. No one was hurt.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said Jeff Jackson, of Bennington, was baling straw in the 5200 block of Streckfus about 4:30 p.m. when he noticed smoke coming from the back of the machine. He called for help after the baler caught fire, which also started a small grass fire.

The baler, which is owned by Gary Burt of Bennington, was considered a total loss. The loss placed at $16,000.

Saline County Rural Fire District #7 put out the fire.