Police: Camera found with images from Kan. movie theater bathroom

Suspicious camera found at the Palace Theatre- Google image

SEDGWICK COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities are investigating report of a suspicious camera.

Just after 12:30p.m. Saturday, police responded to the Palace Movie Theatre, 535 South Ridge in Wichita, according to officer Paul Cruz.

An employee told police he found a small camera in the box office area. The camera showed video of a bathroom at the theatre. Police took the camera and turned it over the Exploited and Missing Child Unit of the Wichita Police Department.

Police have made no arrests and say staff at the Theatre are cooperating with the investigation.  Cruz also reminded the public if you see anything suspicious, especially with electronic devices, call police.

