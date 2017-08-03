Haircuts and school supplies available at Back to School Block Party

Free haircuts, book bags and school supplies will be available for school aged children from kindergarten through 12th grade at the 7th Annual Back to School Block Party tomorrow. The event will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. on Willis Street.

The back-to-school event is hosted by Living Word International Ministries, located on the corner of Smith and Haskett. According to a church spokesperson, the event is free and open to the Salina community with no income guidelines.

Over the past six years, the event has assisted over 2,100 students.

“We are looking forward to another great event this year. Our mission is the serve the Salina community, and to demonstrate the love of Jesus Christ through this event.”

Margaret Davison serves as Executive Pastor at Living Word International Ministries, where she pastors alongside her husband, Stephen A. Davison, Senior Pastor.