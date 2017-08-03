Accident west of Salina sends four to hospital

An accident on Interstate-70, about 12 miles west of Salina, sent four people to the hospital yesterday afternoon, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash log.

The KHP reported that a 2017 Toyota passenger car, driven by 60-year-old Deborah Straus, of Ohio, was westbound on I-70 when it struck the rear of a tractor trailer. The accident occurred sometime after 2 p.m. Wednesday

Straus and three passengers, 80-year-old Beatrice Seals, 12-year-old Malaehi Straus and 11-year-old Geness Straus, were transported to Salina Regional Health Center with unknown injuries.

According to the KHP, the accident was caused by inattentive driving.

The driver of the semi was not injured.