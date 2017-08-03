Abilene’s Tom Litke to be honored tonight at NBC World Series in Wichita

Tom Litke, 81, of Abilene, Kansas has been selected by Area Agencies on Aging in Kansas to be honored as Keeping Seniors in the Game!SM first pitcher on Thursday, August 3, 2017 at the 7 p.m. feature game of the National Baseball Congress (NBC) World Series.

The 83rd NBC World Series happens at Wichita’s Lawrence-Dumont Stadium. Games begin Saturday, July 22 and continue through Sunday, August 6.

Tom and his wife, Diane, have been married 55 years and have three children–Scott, Laura and Mike–and seven grandchildren.

Born and raised in rural Morris County, Tom played baseball in high school for the Council Grove Braves. He was a proud coach of his sons’ Little League baseball teams and also coached women’s slow pitch softball. He’s an avid Kansas City Royals fan and enjoys attending games at Kaufman Stadium. Tom even went to cheer on the Royals in a home World Series Game in 2014.

Tom has lived in Abilene for 50 years and is an active member of his community. He is the treasurer of his church, a member of the Elks Lodge and helps Diane deliver Meals-on-Wheels when he’s not working at Zey’s Market in Abilene. Over the years Tom has been an avid long-distance runner who completed many full and half marathons. He completed his last complete full marathon at age 70 and ran a half marathon last year at age 80. Now Tom walks several times a week to keep active and enjoys hunting with his sons.

Tom was nominated for the Keeping Seniors in the Game!SM honor by the North Central-Flint Hills Area Agency on Aging. This group, one of eleven Area Agencies on Aging in Kansas, serves seniors and caregivers in Dickinson County and in 17 other counties in the heartland of Kansas and also publishes the Keynotes newspaper for older Kansans.

“We are very happy to partner with the National Baseball Congress and Keeping Seniors In The Game! SM

to recognize the important contributions that Tom Litke and other older Kansans make to our country, our hometowns and our communities,” said Julie Govert Walter, Executive Director of the North Central-Flint Hills Area Agency on Aging.