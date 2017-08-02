The Salina Post

Voters during Kansas primaries decide November mayoral slots

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — The incumbent mayor of the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, has advanced to November’s general election in his quest for a second term.

The Kansas City Star reports that Mark Holland will face David Alvey on the Nov. 7 ballot. Holland got 40 percent of the vote in Tuesday’s primary elections, followed by Alvey’s 30 percent. Alvey is a Rockhurst High School dean and a member of the board of public utilities.

In Topeka, Kansas, the Topeka Capital-Journal reports that City Councilwoman Michelle De La Isla will face Spencer Duncan in November for the mayoral race. Both were the top two vote-getters in a five-candidate field.

