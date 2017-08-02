Philip R. Shaffer, 75, of Salina, passed away July 31, 2017. He was born Feb. 6, 1942, in Wichita, to Raymond E. Shaffer and Wilma M. (Fullen) Shaffer. He married Mary Diana Soderberg, Aug. 20, 1960.

His family moved to Lindsborg, in 1945 where Phil attended Lindsborg schools and graduated from Lindsborg Rural High School. During his school years, he worked for the family-owned business, Lindsborg Implement Company. Later, while attending Bethany College, he worked for Valley Equipment Company. He graduated from Bethany, Lindsborg, in 1966 and then attended Washburn Law School, Topeka, where he graduated in 1969. He worked for the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Kansas City, as a special agent.

Phil and Mary moved to Salina in 1971, and he practiced law at the Law Firm of Frank Norton until starting his private practice shortly thereafter. He served as judge of Municipal Court, as a workman’s comp hearing judge, and small claims court judge from 1984-2005.

Phil was known for his generosity, independent spirit, and passionate political discussions. His greatest joy was his family and he frequently bored friends with pictures of his grandchildren and tales of their accomplishments. He was married to Mary for 56 years and she was the love of his life. In retirement, Phil loved driving and traveling the backroads of Kansas with Mary and finding interesting places to visit and eat. Every January, they traveled to Kansas reservoirs to enjoy eagle watching.

Survivors: wife, Mary; son, Dr. Matthew Shaffer (Rita) of Salina; daughter, Alison Suarez (Leo) of Conroe, Texas; grandchildren, Nicholas, Samuel, and Maxwell Shaffer of Salina, and Olivia and Cruz Suarez of Conroe; sisters-in-law, Alice Shaffer and Janelle Brandt; brothers-in-law, Morrie Soderberg (Sydney), Jim Blomberg (Christy), Bill Blomberg (Wendy), Mark Soderberg (Ann), and Dennis Blomberg (Lynette); nephews-neices, Grant, Andrea, John, Evan, Audra, Hunter, Dylan, Amanda, Tige, Jeff, Steve, Laura, Phillip, Eric, Scott, Ashley, and Craig; former in-laws, Lynn Blomberg, Judy Ellis and Phillip Brandt

Preceded in death by: his parents; brother, Jerry; and sister, Julia Ann.

A private family service will be held. Open reception will be at Phil and Mary’s residence 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5.

Memorials may be made to Bethany College, Lindsborg, in care of Ryan Mortuary, 137 N. Eighth, Salina.