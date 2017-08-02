Neva M. Applegate, 90, passed away on Tuesday, August 1, 2017 at St. Luke Living Center in Marion. Neva was born October 14, 1926 in Hope, KS to Solomon and Hanna (Longhofer) Brunner. Neva and Jack M. Applegate were married in 1948 at Ramona, KS. They moved to Marion in 1965. As a young lady, Neva taught school for 1 year and also worked some at the co-op and the courthouse. Neva enjoyed oil painting, sewing and making quilts. She was a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church and the Dorcas Society in Marion. Neva is survived by her son Lynn Applegate and wife Sue of Marion; daughter Kaye Darrow and husband Jim of Marion; brother Omer Brunner of Tulsa, OK and sisters Joan Gillett of Casper, WY and Karen Mowat of Herington; 6 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Jack and son Mark.

