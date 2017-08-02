Kansas man hospitalized after car hit bicycle in the fog

STANTON COUNTY – A Kansas man was injured in an accident just before 8a.m. Wednesday in Stanton County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a bicycle ridden by Mark T. Stephenson, 60, Johnson, was eastbound on the eastbound shoulder Of U.S. 160 at Airport Road just east of Johnson. He was riding in front of a 2001 Toyota Camry driven by Candee L C Amerin, 49, Johnson.

The bicyclist turned northbound in front of the Camry onto Airport Road.

Amerin swerved the Camry in an avoidance maneuver but struck the bicyclist. Stephenson was transported to a hospital in Wichita. Amerin was not injured. Heavy fog is believed to have played a role in the collision.