Burns- Esta Lucille Richter Hall was born October 11, 1927 to Alvin and Hester (Dubois) Richter. She was the 5th of 6 children and she probably enjoyed being the youngest child until her younger sister appeared on the scene when she was 9. She grew up on a farm near Aulne Kansas and she shared memories of moving cattle to different pastures, walking the railroad tracks, riding Tony, their much adored horse, attending Tharp school and attending Aulne UMC. This association led her to a lifelong commitment to the Lord that carried her through the trials of life. She graduated from Peabody High School and then earned her teaching certificate from Emporia Normal School. While she was teaching in the Chelsea area she met and married Calvin Hall. They lived several places and life-long friendships were formed until they settled in the Burns community. She became the mother of 5 children, 3 sons and then 2 daughters. Life was busy with homemaking and all that entails, gardening (which Dad mostly did) but mom took care of the produce, and all the extra activities that come with a family. Esta was active as a young mother with Parent Teacher Association, PTA, always involved with church activities as a member of Women’s Society of Christian Service (WSCS) (we know it now as United Methodist Women), teaching Sunday school, community talent shows and even local dramatic productions. She enjoyed sewing, loved to read and encouraged her children to become avid readers. she loved to participate in the Burns Thanksgiving Home Stay Program initiated by Betty Grimwood and Bonnie Lohrenz. Her home was open to many KU students over the years and again wonderful friendships were created. She was primarily a homemaker but she did do some babysitting in her home over the years, cooked at the Bluestem Cafe and worked for a while at the local grocery store.

Esta took great joy in her family and she was blessed with numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents, Alvin and Hester Richter, her 5 siblings, Zelda Hiebert, Kenneth Richter, Jesse Richter, Frances Yager and Dixie Richter, her husband Calvin and a great grandson, Max Wheeler.

On July 31, 2017 surrounded by many of the people who loved her she went to be with the Lord. She will be sorely missed, fondly remembered and treasured for all of our lifetimes.