Dora M. Cottam, 73, of Salina, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017. She was born Aug. 29, 1943 in Aurora, to Alphonse and Leona (Marcotte) Breault. She graduated Aurora High School in 1961 and became a cosmologist. She married Larry Cottam, Jan. 27, 1962 in Aurora.

Survivors include: her spouse, Larry, of the home; children, Brenda Harmon, of Topeka, Tim Cottam of Shawnee, and Troy Cottam (Sara) of Hutchinson; siblings, Bernard Breault (Wilma) of Aurora, Delores Judd (Larry) of Spokane, Wash., Annabell Kogler (Marvin) of Kipp, and Geraldine Scott (Richard) of Salina; grandchildren, Brandon Cottam (Kim), and Tyler Cottam both of Hutchinson; and great-grandson, Cooper Cottam.

She is preceded in death by: her brothers, Rick Breault, and Darrell Breault; infant sister, Donna Lou Breault; and son-in-law, Scott Harmon.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, at Ryan Mortuary, Salina, with Vigil at 7.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, at St. Mary Queen of the Universe Catholic Church with Fr. Luke Thielen as celebrant.

Memorials may be made to: Cancer Center of Kansas, in care of Ryan Mortuary, 137 North Eighth Street, Salina, KS 67401.