Disorderly homeless man spits on officers

A 39-year-old homeless man was arrested Tuesday evening after he allegedly yelled profanities at a CityGo bus driver and then struck her with the door.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester said the bus driver contacted authorities after dropping off a disorderly man near the McDonald’s at 125 E. Diamond Dr.

The driver told police that the man yelled curse words at her and called her names for not opening the door. When she did open the door, he slammed it shut, striking the woman.

Police made contact with Kevin Eidt in the McDonald’s parking lot at approximately 5 p.m. that evening.

Capt. Forrester said that Eidt fought with officers when they attempted to take him into custody. He then allegedly spit on two officers before being placed in the patrol vehicle.

Eidt was booked into the Saline County Jail for two counts of battery on a law enforcement officer, one count obstruction, one count disorderly conduct and one count of battery.