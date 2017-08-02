DeVane Dinkel, 77, of Russell, Kansas, peacefully passed away Monday, July 31, 2017, at the Hays Medical Center in Hays, Kansas.

DeVane was born August 3, 1939, in Brighton, Colorado, the son of Alfonse and Magdalen Dinkel. He was raised on a farm outside of Russell and graduated from Russell High School. Post high school he attended Ft. Hays State University on a scholarship for wrestling. He owned and operated a dairy farm in Smith County, Kansas for 18 years. His next career change was working with his brother, Danny, with D&D construction. On June 17, 1983, he was united in marriage to Marilynn (Miller) Stricker. From 1985 to 2008, with Marilynn they owned and operated the Russell’s Inn Motel. In his retirement, he enjoyed being a bus driver for U.S.D. 407 and as a Senior Companion for some of his best friends. DeVane was a member of the St. Mary’s Catholic Church and Knights of Columbus. He was also a member of the Russell Elk’s Lodge and Great Bend Eagles. He served his community as a Russell City Councilman and Past President of the Russell County Chamber of Commerce. He will be remembered as a fun loving and outgoing husband, father and a friend that appreciated fishing, gardening, boating at Lake Wilson, traveling, cooking and just enjoying life.

DeVane’s surviving family include his wife of 34 years, Marilynn of the home; six children, Jeff Dinkel (Holly) of Phillipsburg, Kansas, Cara Dinkel of Denver, Colorado, Susan Stricker (Brook) of Austin, Texas, Jon Dinkel of Russell, Kansas, Jim Stricker (Sharon) of Shawnee, Kansas and Jason Dinkel (Elsa) of Guam; brother, Danny Dinkel (Susie) of Victoria, Kansas; sister, Diane Hart of Russell, Kansas; ten grandchildren; two great grandchildren.

DeVane was preceded in death by his parents and three sisters, Dorothy Jacquez, Donna Goetz, and Dixie Dinkel.

Celebration of DeVane’s Life will be held at 7:00 P.M. Saturday, August 5, 2017 at Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary with Fr. Michael Elan officiating. Visitation will be from 9:00 A.M. to Service time on Saturday at the Mortuary, with the family present to greet friends from 5:00 P.M. to service time. Memorials have been established with St. Jude’s Children Hospital or Russell County Food Pantry. Contributions and condolences may be sent to Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary, who is in charge of these arrangements.