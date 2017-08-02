‘Alli and I’ to perform at First Friday Night Live

Salina Arts & Humanities, in collaboration with downtown stakeholders, announces the upcoming Friday Night Live concert event on August 4. Friday Night Live is a series of arts and entertainment programming for Salina residents and visitors designed to increase attendance and participation in arts-related events and to strengthen partnerships with local business owners in the downtown arts district.

On Friday, August 4, programming kicks off with First Friday visual arts events downtown at The Flower Nook, 208 E. Iron Avenue, with “Creations and Collections” from 4 to 7 p. m. Other visual-arts exhibits include “String Theory” collage works by Grace Peterson at Peaceful Body Wellness Retreat, 120 N. Santa Fe from 5 to 7 p.m. and “Gas Stations, Laundry Mats and the Space in Between” paintings by Mike Hartung at the Salina Art Center, 242 S. Santa Fe from 6 to 8 p.m. The midtown First Friday Night Live venue, Salina Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, at 901 Beatrice, features the exhibit “The Beauty of Expression and Individuality” from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

The featured First Friday Night Live music event is Lincoln, Nebraska-based act Alli and I, with special guest Alexa Kriss, at Ad Astra Books and Coffee House, 141 N. Santa Fe, from 7 to 9 p.m. Fronted by singer-songwriter Andrew Standley, the musical ensemble talks to the heart with principled lyrics and sincere melodies. Standley is accompanied by his truth-telling six-string guitar, Alli.