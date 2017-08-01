Wayne O. Barten, 93, passed away Tuesday, August 1st, in Abilene. He was born August 26, 1923 in Elmo, the son of Henry and Hazel (Shank) Barten. Growing up in the area, Wayne attended local schools and graduated from Chapman High School with the class of 1941. On April 5, 1942 he married Marjorie Probasco in Navarre. Most all of their married life was spent in Abilene. Wayne was a World War II Army veteran having fought in the Battle of the Bulge as a tank operator. He was employed by the gas department of KP&L until retiring in 1985. Marjorie preceded him in death in 2015. Wayne enjoyed spending time with friends and family, gardening, singing and traveling. He was also preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Cleo Engle. Wayne was a member of the Emmanuel Church.

He is survived by: daughter, Susan (Gary) Longenecker of Abilene; two sons, Greg (Kathy) Barten of Abilene and Steve (Pam) Barten of Lander, Wyoming; sister, Wilma Andres of Chapman; four grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren.

Wayne had requested a private family burial. The family suggests memorial contributions in his name be made to the Hospice of Dickinson County or the Emmanuel Church. They may be left at or sent in care of the Danner Funeral Home POB 758 Abilene, Kansas 67410.

