Sound of gunshots leads to two arrests

Two suspects were arrested yesterday evening after an officer reported hearing gunshots and seeing a van speed away.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester said the officer was assisting City Permits and Inspections in the 1100 block of North Fifth at approximately 3:30 p.m. yesterday when he heard two distinct gunshots. The officer then said he saw a blue minivan turn off of Hamilton onto Fifth, heading south at a high rate of speed.

The officer returned to his patrol vehicle and proceeded after the van, Capt. Forrester said. He followed the van to the Starlite Motel, 221 E. Pacific, making contact with 22-year-old Kaytlan Tanner and 19-year-old Tyler O’Clair. The couple told the officer they were living in one of the rooms at the Starlite.

While interviewing the suspects, a male subject attempted to enter the couple’s motel room. The officer reported hearing breaking glass inside the room when he knocked on the door.

Capt. Forrester said a witness came around the building, informing the officer that a male and female ran east out of the back of the motel. One reportedly had an assault rifle.

A SASO K-9 was brought to the scene. Capt. Forrester said the k-9 lead police to a Beretta shotgun that was stashed in some bushes north of the Pour House Bar.

Tanner was arrested for criminal use of a weapon, criminal discharge of a firearm and operating a motor vehicle without a license. O’Clair, a convicted felon out of Indian, was arrested for felon in possession of a firearm and criminal discharge of a firearm.

Capt. Forrester said there was no damage or injuries reported.