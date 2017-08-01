Police alert public to conflicting info in Kansas serial rape case

RILEY COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities are alerting the public to conflicting information circulating about a serial rapist who is believed to have attacked more than a dozen women from 2000 to 2008 in Manhattan and Lawrence.

According to a social media report from Riley County Police there is a composite sketch going around on a Kansas Missing and Unsolved flyer giving out inaccurate information.

“We want to be clear — this sketch on the flyer is not connected to the sexual assault cases stretching from October 2000 to July 2015.” The organization held a press conference on this investigation last week.

“That composite sketch in question came from another organization’s press release involving a rape case that occurred in August of 2009 that is not connected to the other assaults.”

Officials have said the suspect is usually armed and covers his face. He’s also believed to have conducted some sort of surveillance before the attacks.

Police expressed appreciation in getting the word out about these cases in an effort to gain information that may lead to an arrest. We would like to thank you for sharing facts from trusted sources like the Riley County Police Department and the Lawrence Police Department.